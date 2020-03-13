GTNP Spring Plowing begins on Monday

Spring plowing will begin in Grand Teton National Park on Monday, March 16. The plowing operations mark the end of over-snow access on the 14-mile section of the Teton Park Road between Taggart Lake Trailhead and the Signal Mountain area.

For safety reasons, visitors may not access the Teton Park Road once plowing operations are underway. Rotary snow removal equipment and plows may be working at any time, and the roadway will be closed to all uses at all times until further notice. Skiers and those on snow shoes using areas adjacent to the roadway are cautions to avoid the arc of snow blown from the rotary equipment because pieces of ice and gravel can be thrown great distances.

The Teton Park Road is anticipated to be accessible to activities such as cycling, roller skating, skateboarding, roller skiing, walking, jogging and leashed pet walking within the next few weeks. The road will open to motor vehicles on Friday, May 1.

Other park roads such as the Moose-Wilson Road, Signal Mountain Summit Road, Antelope Flats Road, East Boundary Road, Mormon Row Road, Two Ocean Road and Grassy Lake Road remain closed to vehicle traffic when posted or gated in the spring. These roads may close temporarily to accommodate snow removal operations. The opening dates of these roads vary from year to year and are dependent on weather, snow conditions, plowing progress, wildlife activity and road conditions.

The paved multi-pathways in the park are open to use when they are predominantly free of snow and ice.

The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose will open Wednesday, April 15 and be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m