FCSD#25’s Snyder: “This is a Great Day for our Kids”

With that quote, Fremont County School District #25 Superintendent Terry Snyder announced this morning that funds for an auditorium for Riverton High School and a new wrestling room were approved in the state budget signed into law by Governor Mark Gordon late Thursday.

At Tuesdays Riverton School Board meeting, Snyder said the district was two days away from realizing a long-held dream: “To me this is 38 year-in-the-making dream come true. As I’ve gone through this, people have been so cautious and even dreaming to think this would be possible.”

And today, it is.

In his nine years as superintendent, Snyder told the school board that “We have been putting funds aside for both the wrestling and high school auditorium projects. We came up short with what was needed, but those dollars are critical to build both facilities the right way.”

In an email to Wyotoday.com, explaining the financial requirements, Snyder wrote: “The funding for the auditorium is for $8.2 million. We used Buffalo’s auditorium as the model for this space and a way to establish an estimate. The wrestling room is a part of the space study we piloted with the Wyoming Construction Department,” he wrote. “The funds were provided for the design and remodeling of a number of spaces in our existing buildings to move our present programs out of Tonkin (Activity Center). The wrestling room was part of this plan. The funding for this project is approximately 1.8 million dollars.”

When signed, Snyder said on Tuesday, “It’s time for a celebration. This is a great thing for the kids. It will improve student learning opportunities for such areas as sound enginering, lighting engineering, set design, and so forth. It’s also good for the community, the construction would be a nice boost to the community as well and especially after they are finished. These are two really great fun projects.”

Currently the school district uses the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre for many school events, but that facility is in use so much that it is hard to schedule, he reminded the board. Once the new high school auditorium is built, the district can control its own scheduling.