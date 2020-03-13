COVID19: WHSAA Suspends All Extracurricular Activities Statewide through March 28

Wyoming High School Activities Association COVID-19 UPDATE

The WHSAA Board of Directors, representing the 72 members schools in Wyoming, is issuing the following guidance as we proceed with our school activities.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHSAA has suspended all extracurricular activities statewide, beginning Monday, March 16th through at least March 28, 2020, with schools having the option to extend the timeline should they choose.

The 3A/4A State Basketball Tournament will not take place this year. We understand the tremendous disappointment this decision is for our student athletes, especially our seniors, but please realize that we must be a responsible state organization and that our highest priority is ensuring the safety of our students, schools and communities.

Spring sport practices will be allowed at the discretion of each school district. The WHSAA staff will continue to work diligently with the state entities that are experts in this area and follow their guidance as we proceed in determining the best course of action with the remainder of the spring activities. We encourage all our schools to do the same with their local and county experts.

We appreciate your patience and support of our students as we work through this complex situation.