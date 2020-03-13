Casinos suspend Club 55 effective March 24th

Statement from the Wind River Hotel and Casino:

We are aware of the growing concern surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19) across the nation and the communities we serve.

WRHC staff is working diligently so operations can continue in as normal of a manner as possible. We have already increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all areas of the casino and hotel. We have added many hand-sanitizing stations around the casino floor, in the restaurants, and in the hotel. The health and well-being of our patrons is of the utmost importance.

Therefore, as a precaution, we will be cancelling Club 55 promotions on Tuesdays beginning on March 24, 2020, at WRHC, Little Wind Casino, and 789 Casino, until further notice.

We encourage those most susceptible to the negative side effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) to prioritize their personal health and that of their peers by avoiding large crowds.

Based on current guidance, our casino will remain open to the public. We will continue to monitor updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) & the World Health Organization (WHO) to determine the best course of action for customers and employees who frequent the premises.