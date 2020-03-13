Capital Construction Bill with CWC Jackson Funding Fails in Wyoming Legislature

Central Wyoming College (CWC) is disappointed with the news that the House and Senate were unable to come to a compromise regarding Senate File 119 for Capital Construction projects, which will significantly affect community colleges throughout Wyoming, according to a statement released this afternoon.

CWC’s Jackson campus had two items entwined to SF119 – $7.5M for matching construction funds and land acquisition approval. Land acquisition approval was needed for CWC to sell their Veronica Lane parcel and purchase another parcel currently zoned Public Semi-Public for the college.

With SF119 “postponed indefinitely,” CWC will explore every avenue of how to obtain the land acquisition approval in the interim and investigate other funding sources before the next legislative session.

The need for community colleges and supporting their future across Wyoming is essential to our state’s success. CWC’s Jackson outreach campus serves first-generation graduates, CLIMB Wyoming students, life-long learners, to name a few.

“CWC’s Jackson campus is vital to higher education in Teton County,” says Jim Waldrop, general manager of the Wort Hotel, local stakeholder and advocate for CWC Jackson. “This project will have a transformative effect on our valley from high school students to adults, providing educational opportunities that are essential to the well-being of our community.”

“With CWC’s Jackson building, we are working on a truly public-private partnership to get this facility done,” says CWC President Brad Tyndall. “We will continue to collaborate with local donors, Teton County elected officials and the state to bring about this facility for students and life-long learners of Teton County.”