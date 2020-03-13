BREAKING: Fremont County Case Added to Wyoming’s COVID 19-Coronavirus Total

Lab testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has identified the second known case in the state with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The patient is a hospitalized older adult male Fremont County resident with currently unknown exposure risk.

WDH is following up to learn more about the person’s exposure risk and to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed. As is currently standard, the test result is considered to be a “presumptive positive” and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will conduct further testing for confirmation.

Symptoms reported with this disease are familiar: fever, cough and shortness of breath. There are many different coronaviruses, some of which cause the common cold in people and others that circulate among animals.

Experts believe COVID-19 spreads mostly between people who are in close contact and through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People are thought to be most contagious when they are most ill with obvious symptoms. A person may also get COVID-19 by touching a surface that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or eyes.

Recommended steps that can help avoid the spread of COVID-19 or similar illness include:

· Avoid close contact with sick people.

· While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.

· Stay home if sick.

· Cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

· Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

· Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60 percent alcohol.

