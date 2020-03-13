Books & Breakfast Cancelled

Riverton Kiwanis Club, after much consideration and after consulting with Fremont County Public Health, is canceling the Books and Breakfast event scheduled to take place March 21st.

“While we currently do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our area, keeping the health and welfare of our community in mind is of utmost importance to us and preventing possible spread of the virus is in the best interest of everyone,” according to a Kiwanis Club news release. “Our hope is to have the Books and Breakfast event later in the year.”