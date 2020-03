Currently the state’s SNOTELs are reading 111 percent of median with a basin high of 133% and a basin low of 81%. Last year the state was at 111 percent, and at 113 percent in 2018, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Casper.

The Wind River Basin dropped seven points to 103 percent of the medium this past week while the Bighorn Basin dropped six points to 124 percent. The Sweetwater River Basin increased by five points to 81 percent of the median.