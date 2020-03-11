Virus Fear beginning to impact FCSD#25 activities

There were several items on Tuesday night’s Riverton School Board agenda that were removed after administrators decided sending kids on school trips out of state might not be the best idea right now. The reason. Uncertainty over the spread of the Corona Virus, or COVID 19.

Superintendent Terry Snyder said the district sent letters home with students about the virus and preventive measures that could be taken at home. But in addition to that, student trips to Costa Rica, Boston/New York City, Virginia, Nashville and Denver plus staff trips to a Title 6 meeting in South Dakota have all been put off, at least for now.

Superintendent Terry Snyder told the school board that to him, “it is a way to try to contribute in not creating a pandemic with this virus. We don’t know what the result would be if they (students) travel,” he said. “We really wanted to be preventative with this for the safety of student s and staff.”

Snyder said some of the trips could be rescheduled.

Snyder said district staff have been cleaning and sanitizing all surfaces in the buildings “because it could happen anywhere.”

He also said he doesn’t want to create a stigma for anyone who gets sick for whatever reason. My advice is if we do have some people getting sick with a fever and cough, stay home for 48 hours after the fever breaks. We’re being cautious.”

He also said staff travel for professional development is being reviewed.