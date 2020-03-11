Jul 25, 1944 – Mar 8, 2020

Funeral services for Mary Lou (Smith) Nephi, 75, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Headley Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12th at Great Plains Hall with a wake to follow.

Ms. Smith passed away on March 8, 2020 at the Morning Star Manor in Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

She was born on July 25, 1944, in Riverton, Wyoming, daughter of Luke Smith and Gloria Monroe-Behan.

Mary Lou married Joseph Goggles, Jr., who preceded her in death and together the couple had 7 children. She them married Phillip Nephi who also preceded her in death.

Mary Lou spent several years living in Roosevelt and Ft. Duschene, UT and her remaining years in Arapahoe, Wy. Numerous years were spent working at Morning Star Manor as a CNA before retiring. Mary Lou loved spending time with her family. She was a baptized member of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include her sons, John (Christina) Goggles and Jerome Goggles, Patrick, Jr., Josh and Derek Headley; daughters, Delsie Headley, Delinda (Headley) Burning Breast, Lisa Headley, Dawn Headley, Patty Headley and Linda Headley; brother, Patrick Headley, sister, Joan (Bill) Sage; grandchildren, Jaelyn Goggles, Shallko Goggles, Martin Goggles, Michael Goggles, Ronnie Goggles, Shaina Goggles, Sky Goggles, Jamicka Burning Breast, Alicia Running Horse, Russell Running Horse, Shaneice Headley; 24 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 1 daughter and 4 sons.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.