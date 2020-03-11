Frontier Academy graduate: “The best second family”

Without exception, members of the Riverton School Board said Tuesday that seeing kids be successful is the most rewarding part of their service to the community.

The comments came after a Frontier Academy Graduation for Kaitlyn Rene Maloff was held at the meeting.

Frontier Academy teacher Robert Winn introduced Maloff saying that she has been a blessing to the school and would be missed. “She is mature beyond her age in her role as an office assistant, she is reliable and trustworthy and any task assigned to her you know it will be done. Including making sure the coffee was ready. She committed to high standards for her school work while working a full time job at a Veterinarian’s office and she did not use that as a crutch or excuse, not once did she complain. Her attitude was inspiring, he said.”

There was one time when Maloff was in danger of not graduating, but Winn said she confronted that problem, came to school with outstanding attendance and in her work. She is a compassionate young lady and I will miss her sense of humor.”

Speaking for herself, with the room nearly filled with her family, friends and colleagues from the vet clinic, Maloff said attending Frontier Academy “was the greatest opportunity she had for two and one half years. There is a great group of staff and students and its was the best second family I could ever have.”

Superintendent Terry Snyder said accomplishing her goal was not easy. He said he continually hears unbelievable stories of challenges of being a student and working. “It’s not easy for anybody,” he said. but the superintendent said “now you have a diploma and without it it would be very difficult in life. It’s great that your are supported by your family and friends here,” he said in a nod to the filled chamber.