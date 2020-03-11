Break-in; Vehicle vs. Deer; Coroner call

Over the past 24 hours, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received 43 calls for service, including 13 ambulance calls.

One person was booked into the detention center, which this morning is responsible for 184 inmates. County deputies did not make any arrests over the period.

From the call blotter:

A storage unit in the 10.000 block of Highway 789 was broken into, according to its owner.

A motorist struck and injured a deer at the Lyons Valley turnout on the Lander to Hudson highway. The Game and Fish Department was called to deal with the deer.

The county coroner’s office was called out for a body found at a home in Lander. No foul play is suspected.