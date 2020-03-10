Seven non-profits received Challenge for Charities $$$

The Lander Community Foundation (LCF) has announced the recipients of their Open Grant Program. This program awards up to $1,500 to local charitable organizations that provide programs and services to Lander-area residents. Checks were distributed Tuesday, March 3 at the Carnegie Library.

The Lander Community Foundation said in a news release that it is thrilled to support these seven organizations that applied with awards totaling $9,100. “Since the inception of the Open Grants program in 2012, we have been able to issue 125 grants totaling over $119,000,” said LCF board chair, Susan Brame.

The seven winning organizations are the Lander Pioneer Museum Association, Lander Friends of the Library, Fremont County Big Brothers and Sisters, Almost Home, First Stop Help Center, Child Development Services, and Museum of the American West. LCF had 14 applicants this year.

The Open Grant Program is funded from five percent (5%) from the Challenge for Charities campaign, a portion of the race proceeds and other unrestricted revenue.

Additionally, the Lander Community Foundation has kicked off the 2020 Challenge for Charities campaign, a community-wide fundraiser for local nonprofits with a matching gift. Go to www.landercommunityfoundation.org to learn more about participating as a Community Challenger or how you can get involved in celebrating the Lander Community Foundation’s 10th year of running Challenge for Charities!