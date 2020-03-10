Pamela Jo Long of Lander, WY left this world unexpectedly on March 6 after a short illness.

Pam was born in Wheatland, WY on February 2, 1957. At 9 months she moved with her parents Donald Hornecker and Shirley (Delozier) Hornecker to the Lander Valley. Sister Kathy joined the family in 1960, and shortly after the young family purchased part of the historic Hornecker family ranch on Squaw Creek Road.

Pam loved growing up on the ranch where she rode horses, helped her Dad on cattle drives and explored the many beautiful places on the ranch. She and her sister had many secret hide-outs where they could disappear for hours, playing bank robbers, cowboys and Indians and the occasional circus trick rider on the long-suffering horses. Pam loved all the animals on the ranch, including many barn cats that she would smuggle into the house much to her mother’s dismay.

Pam was especially close to her Grandmother, Garnet Delozier from whom she inherited her love of baking and the joy of sharing those gifts with family and friends.

Pam graduated from Lander Valley High in 1975. She took several years off from school to experience life. It was during that time that she was blessed with her children, daughter Devon and son Nick. They lit up her world and because of them, she was encouraged to go back to school. She graduated from Central Wyoming College with a degree in Business.

Following her degree, Pam worked as a Case Worker for The Department of Family Services. She loved working with clients helping them better their lives. She worked with DFS for 12 years.

Pam reconnected with a former schoolmate, Monte Long and they were married in 2002. Pam and Monte shared a great love of the outdoors, camping and spending time with their extended family. They loved taking trips to Vegas and watching sports and NASCAR together, with the occasional disagreement about which team or driver should win. Both occasionally, graciously conceded defeat.

Pam was preceded in death by her father Donald Hornecker and her Grandparents, Elmer & Garnet Delozier, and John & Mary Hornecker.

Survivors include her husband Monte Long, Daughter Devon Lawrence, Son Nick Hornecker, Mother Shirley Hornecker, Sister Kathy (Stephen) Payne, 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Monte’s children Mandy Long, Amber Brownlee, Travis Long and Chad Long., beloved children by marriage.

Pam loved her entire family and was always there to help them in any way possible. She will be especially missed by grandchildren Zach Snyder, Hayden Lawrence and John Lawrence who spent many hours with their Mimi and benefited so much from her presence in their lives.

Pam was happiest when in the mountains. A private family service followed by a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held in the mountains above Lander later this summer.

