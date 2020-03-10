New Graduate; Fire Alarm Upgrades & Administrator’s contracts at FCSD#25 tonight

The Riverton School board meets this evening with a Frontier Academy Graduation for Kaitlyn Rene Maloff to lead the agenda. The Board will then consider an out-of-state travel request for the Riverton High School Key Club to travel to Denver for a District Convention March 26-29.

Also on the agenda, Assistant Principal Lisa Aragon is requesting the Board approve a new course proposal for RHS. The course is Livestock Production 1010 and it would be a concurrent enrollment class with CWC if approved.

Additionally, Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Ted May is recommending the Board award the RHS Fire Alarm Upgrade Project to Intermountain Electric Service, Inc. of Riverton in the total base bid amount of $195,140.00. Base bid for RHS is $152,430.00 and Riverton Aquatic Center is $42,710.00. May said this is a Major Maintenance Project and will be conducted this summer. Intermountain Electric Service, Inc. submitted the low bid.

Among other items:

Superintendent Terry Snyder requests the Board offer contracts to the administrators and supervisors for the 2020-2021 school year as listed below:

Assistant Superintendent JoAnne Flanagan Business Manager Lu Beecham Special Services and Alt Program Director Dallas Myers High School Principal John Griffith Assistant High School Principal and Activities Director Reggie Miller Assistant High School Principal Lisa Aragon Middle School Principal Brant Nyberg Assistant Middle School Principal Aziz Waheed Rendezvous Elementary Principal Karly Ward Rendezvous Dean of Students/Frontier Academy Principal Justin Taylor Ashgrove Elementary Principal NeCole Hernandez Aspen Early Learning Center Principal Sheryl Esposito Jackson Elementary Principal Jeffrey Sandlian Willow Creek Elementary Principal Jeremy Hill Technology Coordinator Myron Peabody Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Ted May Transportation Supervisor Tracy Shepardson Supervisor of Aquatic Center Kristi Spriggs Personnel Manager Karen Wardner Nutrition and Food Service Director Jane Stanfield

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Central Office 121 North 5th West. The public is welcome to attend.