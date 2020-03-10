Breaking News

New Graduate; Fire Alarm Upgrades & Administrator’s contracts at FCSD#25 tonight

Article Updated: March 10, 2020
Fremont County School District Superintendent Terry Snyder. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

The Riverton School board meets this evening with a Frontier Academy Graduation for Kaitlyn Rene Maloff to lead the agenda. The Board will then consider an out-of-state travel request for the Riverton High School Key Club to travel to Denver for a District Convention March 26-29.

Also on the agenda, Assistant Principal Lisa Aragon is requesting the Board approve a new course proposal for RHS.  The course is Livestock Production 1010 and it would be a concurrent enrollment class with CWC if approved.

Additionally, Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Ted May is recommending the Board award the RHS Fire Alarm Upgrade Project to Intermountain Electric Service, Inc. of Riverton in the total base bid amount of $195,140.00.  Base bid for RHS is $152,430.00 and Riverton Aquatic Center  is $42,710.00.  May said this is a Major Maintenance Project and will be conducted this summer.  Intermountain Electric Service, Inc. submitted the low bid.

Among other items:

Superintendent Terry Snyder requests the Board offer contracts to the administrators and supervisors for the 2020-2021 school year as listed below:

Assistant SuperintendentJoAnne Flanagan
Business ManagerLu Beecham
Special Services and Alt Program DirectorDallas Myers
High School PrincipalJohn Griffith
Assistant High School Principal and Activities DirectorReggie Miller
Assistant High School PrincipalLisa Aragon
Middle School PrincipalBrant Nyberg
Assistant Middle School PrincipalAziz Waheed
Rendezvous Elementary PrincipalKarly Ward
Rendezvous Dean of Students/Frontier Academy PrincipalJustin Taylor
Ashgrove Elementary PrincipalNeCole Hernandez
Aspen Early Learning Center PrincipalSheryl Esposito
Jackson Elementary PrincipalJeffrey Sandlian
Willow Creek Elementary PrincipalJeremy Hill
Technology CoordinatorMyron Peabody
Supervisor of Buildings and GroundsTed May
Transportation SupervisorTracy Shepardson
Supervisor of Aquatic CenterKristi Spriggs
Personnel ManagerKaren Wardner
Nutrition and Food Service DirectorJane Stanfield

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Central Office 121 North 5th West. The public is welcome to attend.

