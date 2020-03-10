Hunter Education Set over Spring Break

A free hunter education class is being offered in Lander over the school system’s spring break. The class will be taught by veteran instructor, Nick Scribner, and will meet on March 30, 31 and April 2 from 4:00 pm – 7:30 pm and on April 3 from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm.



Nick says “I enjoy leading hunter education and teaching youth and adults about the joys of hunting in our state and I thought this would be a great activity over spring break for families who are staying close to home.”



Hunter education classes focus not only on hunting and firearm safety but also on ethics, responsibility, the environment and our wildlife heritage.



For more information and to register for this or other classes around the state please visit the hunter education page on the Wyoming Game and Fish website at:

https://wgfapps.wyo.gov/HunterEdRegistration/frmCourseList.aspx.



For additional assistance please call the Lander Regional Office at 307-332-2688.