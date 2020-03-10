Four UW Athletes Earn Five All-MW Honors Following MW Indoor Championships

Following the conclusion of the Mountain West Indoor Championships, four Wyoming athletes have earned all-conference honors, it was announced by the league Monday afternoon. Paul Roberts earned two honors, while Christopher Henry, Kirk Unland and Shayla Howell each earned one accolade.



Roberts, who was named the Outstanding Athlete of the Meet, earned a pair of all-league honors in the 3,000m and 5,000m distances. Roberts won the 3,000m race with an altitude-adjusted time of 8:09.36, which is a personal best and the No. 5 time on the Wyoming top-10 list. Roberts also placed second in the 5,000m race with a time of 14:04.91, as the senior earned 18 team points for the Cowboys during the competition.



Unland was Wyoming’s other event winner, taking the weight throw title with a career-best mark of 66 feet, 3.25 inches. That mark is No. 10 on the all-time list at Wyoming. Unland entered the conference meet as the only athlete to break 60 feet this season, and he continued his regular season success with a personal best at the conference championship. Unland is the second Cowboy in as many years to win the weight throw, as Hap Frketich won the event a year ago.



Henry placed third in the 3,000m race, just over a second behind his teammate, Roberts. Henry’s time of 8:10.49 earned him the all-conference honor. It is his second all-conference honor in this event in back-to-back seasons. Henry joins Mark Korir as the only two Cowboys to earn multiple all-conference honors in the 3,000m distance.



Howell placed third in the women’s long jump with a best leap of 19-4.75. It is the fifth season in a row that a Cowgirl has earned all-conference honors in the indoor long jump. Howell joins Ja’la Henderson and Jerayah Davis as all-conference athletes during this dominant stretch for the Cowgirls.



The Wyoming track & field teams return to action for the start of the outdoor season when they compete at Colorado State from Thursday, March 26 through Saturday, March. 28.

