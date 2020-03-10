Domestic Abuse Alleged; Theft at Swimming Pool

A reported incident of domestic abuse is under investigation. Police were told a woman’s boyfriend broke her cell phone and would not let her out of the house.

A theft of two ear buds was reported at the Lander Swimming Pool.

Arrests:

Jeremy Dewey, 35, Arapahoe, Served warrant at Fremont County Detention Center.

Timothy Wesaw, 37, Lander. Arrested. Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of Methamphetamine.

A 19-year-old man of Lander, Nicholas Heilman, Cited for No Valid Drivers License and a Driving on Roadway violation after a property damage vehicle crash at 900 North Second Street and Jefferson.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.