Breaking News

County Detention Center responsible for 193 inmates

News Director
Article Updated: March 10, 2020
Comments Off on County Detention Center responsible for 193 inmates

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received 36 calls for service in the 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. this Tuesday morning, March 10. Of those calls, 17 were for an ambulance and there were two fire calls. Seven persons were booked into the detention center which has a total population Tuesday morning of 193 inmates. There were no arrests in the past 24 hours by county deputies.

Items of note from the call log:

Deputies were called out to perform Vehicle Inspection Number requests a total of eight times. There was also one dog found call, a call alleging harassment, several ambulance assist calls and a residential burglary alarm call in Dubois.

The fire calls were for a vehicle collision at 900 North 2nd and Jefferson Street in Lander and an electrical hazard reported at 215 Sunflower in Lander.

Post navigation

Posted in: