County Detention Center responsible for 193 inmates

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received 36 calls for service in the 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. this Tuesday morning, March 10. Of those calls, 17 were for an ambulance and there were two fire calls. Seven persons were booked into the detention center which has a total population Tuesday morning of 193 inmates. There were no arrests in the past 24 hours by county deputies.

Items of note from the call log:

Deputies were called out to perform Vehicle Inspection Number requests a total of eight times. There was also one dog found call, a call alleging harassment, several ambulance assist calls and a residential burglary alarm call in Dubois.

The fire calls were for a vehicle collision at 900 North 2nd and Jefferson Street in Lander and an electrical hazard reported at 215 Sunflower in Lander.