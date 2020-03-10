Attempted theft; Money taken from wallet; Wreck

Riverton Police responded to 24 calls for service on Monday. From the call blotter:

A collision was reported between two Ford Ranger pickups at 7:50 a.m. Monday by the crosswalk at Riverton Middle School.

A resident of the College Hill Apartments west of Central Wyoming College reported that someone attempted to steal the registration sticker off of a license plate.

A resident in the 600 block of Edith Street reported someone took his wallet from his vehicle that contained $200 cash, Identification cards and credit cards. The wallet was later found but the money was missing.

Arrests:

Paul Bell, 58, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Beatrice Duran, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Martina Martinez, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant and Interference.

Mikie Miller, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Tashina Goodman, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.