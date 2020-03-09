Woman assaulted; Rollover near Dubois; Stalking

Over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday, March 9, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received 108 calls for service, including 54 ambulance calls. Fourteen persons were booked into the detention center, which Monday morning had an inmate population of 195 persons it was responsible for.

Items of note from the call blotter:

A caller complained that several dogs running loose had chased and cornered some goats under a cliff on the Squaw Creek Road outside of Lander.

Deputies responded to a woman who was found bloodied along the Gas Hills Road. She was a victim of an assault. The BIA Wind River Police are investigating.

A vehicle was damaged after it struck a dog on the Eight Mile Road. Owner of the dog was unknown.

A truck rolled over and landed on its top at Union Pass Road and Porcupine Road Friday evening just after 7 a.m. The vehicle was blocking the road. The two occupants escaped without injuries. The driver was cited.

A deputy at Walmart responded to a shoplifting incident there.

A Security officer at the 789 Casino reported a man dropped a syringe full of liquid. Upon investigation, the subject was a diabetic and the syringe contained insulin.

A reported stalking incident is under investigation north of Riverton.