Ten Local H.S. Students received UW Trustees’ Scholarships

One hundred one outstanding high school seniors from across Wyoming have been selected to receive the 2020 Trustees’ Scholars Award, the University of Wyoming’s top academic scholarship. Ten local students from Thermopolis, Lander, Riverton and Worland were honored.

The premier scholarship for Wyoming resident high school seniors covers actual credit hours taken as well as room and board costs for eight semesters at UW, starting with the fall 2020 semester. Students representing 38 high schools from all corners of the state were chosen.

Recipients are evaluated on their academic excellence (high school grade-point average, ACT/SAT scores and curriculum rigor). Individual interviews were held as well. For this year’s award winners, the average GPA is 3.96, and the average ACT score is 32.

“These students represent the highest caliber of academic talent from across Wyoming high schools — students who would excel at any university in the country — and we are delighted to have them attend the state’s world-class university,” UW Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Kyle Moore says.

To retain the scholarship all four years at UW, students must maintain full-time continuous enrollment (at least 12 semester hours) during the fall and spring semesters each year, along with a 3.25 cumulative GPA.

Recipients of the 2020 scholarships, listed by high schools they’re attending along with their chosen majors, are:

Big Horn High School — Casey Prior, animal and veterinary science.

Buffalo High School — Mason Moon, exploratory studies; and Holly Qualm, elementary education.

Burlington High School — Jarom Davidson, molecular biology.

Burns High School — Wyatt Ebben, undeclared.

Campbell County High School — Lauryn Collins, psychology; and Dakota Jones, kinesiology.

Cheyenne Central High School — McKell Brenchley, mathematics; Brooke Bowcutt, exploratory studies; Benjamin Bush, pre-pharmacy; Olivia Devine, microbiology; Madeline Dillow, exploratory studies; Cora Kline, chemical engineering; Christian Martinez, finance; Dillon McLean, engineering/undeclared; Anna Steele, architectural engineering; Mia Sutphin, elementary education; and Krista Trees, exploratory studies.

Cheyenne East High School — Amelia Lohrenz, physiology; Nathan Mead, mechanical engineering; Lucas Mizel, pre-pharmacy; Ruth Potter, civil engineering; Brooklyn Prince, physiology; and Megan Weidler, pre-nursing.

Cheyenne South High School — Brenden Schatz, finance.

Cody High School — Hunter Kindt, mechanical engineering; and Jeffrey Williams, engineering/undeclared.

Cokeville High School — Kendra Cook, biology.

Douglas High School — Christian Pellatz, secondary education/undecided.

Evanston High School — Beckham Carver, electrical engineering.

Green River High School — Shelbee McFadden, exploratory studies.

Hot Springs County High School — Tyler Kay, computer science.

Hulett High School — Audrey Merwin, psychology.

Jackson Hole High School — Crispin Dippel, wildlife and fish biology management; Kade Hatten, physiology; Gerald Henderson, exploratory studies; Jacob Kravetsky, mechanical engineering; John Walker, biology; and Jasper Welch, engineering/undeclared.

Kelly Walsh High School — Andrew Brown, theater and dance; Julia Burrows, chemical engineering; Caleb Eastlund, astronomy and astrophysics; Travis Moon, secondary education/undecided; Samuel Norcross, astronomy and astrophysics; Ethan Spicher, engineering/undeclared; and Rebekah Wise, animal and veterinary science.

Kemmerer High School — Easton Countryman, criminal justice.

Lander Valley High School — Jed Barnes, mechanical engineering; Ryan Brinda, chemistry; Lillian Gose, chemistry; Nicholas Kulow, architectural engineering; Alexa Mazur, engineering/undeclared; and Kenzie McPhie, anthropology.

Laramie High School — Joshua Arulsamy, computer science; Sophia Douville, mathematics; Andromeda Erikson, exploratory studies; Natalia Goroncy, chemistry; Andrew He, astronomy and astrophysics; Athena Islam, molecular biology; Sheldon Williams, exploratory studies; and George Yost, engineering/undeclared.

Lovell High School — Lauren Mitchell, communication.

Lyman High School — Lindsay Reger, psychology.

Mountain View High School — Michael Stoll, engineering/undeclared.

Natrona County High School — Maille Gray, environmental geology and geohydrology; Elizabeth Hansen, art; Ronan Jones, mathematics; John Robitaille, music education; and Madyson Willis, exploratory studies.

Niobrara County High School — Tyler Basile, economics.

Pine Bluffs High School — Amber Abrams, exploratory studies.

Pinedale High School — Nora Legerski, secondary education/math; and Dana Ramberg, microbiology.

Powell High School — Jaymison Cox, astronomy and astrophysics; Grant Dillivan, criminal justice; and Nicolas Fulton, psychology.

Private school, Sheridan — Leah Bouley, music education.

Riverton High School — Trevon Stevens, physiology.

Rock Springs High School — Hanna Crockett, kinesiology; and Makayla Kramer, chemical engineering.

Saratoga High School — Taylor Bennett, exploratory studies.

Sheridan High School — Michael Andersen, engineering/undeclared; Kairstyn Holden, pre-pharmacy; Katie Ligocki, biology; Josiah Richards, computer engineering; Zoe Robison, biology; Samantha Rogaczewski, environmental systems science; Alicia Thoney, computer science; and Sidney Wilson, environment and natural resources.

Star Valley High School — Miriam Wolfley, anthropology.

Sundance High School — Logan Wilen, engineering/undeclared.

Ten Sleep High School — Zayne Cooper, chemistry.

Thunder Basin High School — Lucas Edwards, mechanical engineering; Ryan Hines, mechanical engineering; Brenna Jones, exploratory studies; Jordan Klaassen, chemistry; and Christopher Richter, mathematics.

Wheatland High School — Forrest Cole, geology; and Todd Paisley, molecular biology.

Worland High School — Karter Dunham, exploratory studies; and Caleb Fraser, engineering/undeclared.

For more information about the UW Trustees’ Scholars Award, as well as other scholarship opportunities at UW, go to www.uwyo.edu/admissions/scholarships/index.html