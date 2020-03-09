Ten From County Earn All-State Honors in Basketball

The Wyoming Coaches Association has awarded the All-State honors for Class 1A and 2A Boys and Girls Basketball, as voted on by the head coaches in each classification, respectively.

Five Fremont County players are represented on the Boys list, two from St. Stephens and three from the back-to-back State Champion Wyoming Indian Chiefs. On the girls list, Shoshoni and Wind River each have one player so honored while the two-time State Champion Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs have three players listed.

BOYS:

CLASS 1A: (listed alphabetically by school)

Dalton Peterson – Encampment (All-State in 2019)

Reid Schroeder – Encampment (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Parker Clawson – Farson-Eden

Carson Jones – Farson-Eden

Conor McGraw – H.E.M. (All-State in 2017 & 2019)

Jhett Letellier – Hulett

Dion Ealy – Kaycee (All-State in 2019)

Caeden Riley – Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Teegan Love – Saratoga

Noah Rimmer – Saratoga

Darien Barraza – St. Stephens

Trenton Friday – St. Stephens

Luca Brooks – Upton

Jess Claycomb – Upton

CLASS 2A: (listed alphabetically by school)

Carson Bates – Big Horn

Quinn McCafferty – Big Horn

Colter Brunksi – Kemmerer

Justus Golding – Pine Bluffs

Michael Shain – Pine Bluffs (All-State in 2019)

Jess Wambeke – Rocky Mountain

Taylor Winland – Rocky Mountain (All-State in 2019)

Hayden Anderson – Southeast

Lane Gill – Sundance

Kye Taylor – Sundance

Nick Summers – Tongue River

War Lance Black Shawl – Wyoming Indian

Austin Hill – Wyoming Indian

Brandon Redman – Wyoming Indian

GIRLS:

CLASS 1A: (listed alphabetically by school)

Emmie Barnes – Cokeville (All-State in 2019)

Kylee Dayton – Cokeville

Kamille Nate – Cokeville (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Emma Teichert – Cokeville (All-State in 2019)

Ighlee Thoren – Farson-Eden

Amy Campbell – H.E.M. (All-State in 2019)

Katrina Bauman – Hulett

Tinley Pierson – Kaycee (All-State in 2019)

Ashley Riley – Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Samantha Moon – Little Snake River (All-State in 2019)

Delaney Qualls – Rock River (All-State in 2019)

Whitney Bennett – Saratoga

Bryley Moore – Ten Sleep

Katlyn Louderback – Upton

CLASS 2A: (listed alphabetically by school)

Courtney Wallach – Big Horn

Payten Sorensen – Greybull

Courtney Rowley – Lusk

Kaylei Petz – Moorcroft

Hyleigh Fornstrom – Pine Bluffs

Maddie Fornstrom – Pine Bluffs

Jaden Shelit – Pine Bluffs

Caroline Schlattmann – Riverside

Teagan Townsend – Rocky Mountain (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Cheyenne Thompson – Shoshoni (All-State in 2019)

Savannah Arneach – Wind River (All-State in 2019)

Angela Astorga – Wyoming Indian

Jaden Ferris – Wyoming Indian

Sandie Friday – Wyoming Indian

Source: Wyopreps.com