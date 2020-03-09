Ten From County Earn All-State Honors in Basketball

The Wyoming Coaches Association has awarded the All-State honors for Class 1A and 2A Boys and Girls Basketball, as voted on by the head coaches in each classification, respectively.
Five Fremont County players are represented on the Boys list, two from St. Stephens and three from the back-to-back State Champion Wyoming Indian Chiefs. On the girls list, Shoshoni and Wind River each have one player so honored while the two-time State Champion Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs have three players listed.
BOYS:
CLASS 1A: (listed alphabetically by school)
Dalton Peterson – Encampment (All-State in 2019)
Reid Schroeder – Encampment (All-State in 2018 & 2019)
Parker Clawson – Farson-Eden
Carson Jones – Farson-Eden
Conor McGraw – H.E.M. (All-State in 2017 & 2019)
Jhett Letellier – Hulett
Dion Ealy – Kaycee (All-State in 2019)
Caeden Riley – Lingle-Ft. Laramie
Teegan Love – Saratoga
Noah Rimmer – Saratoga
Darien Barraza – St. Stephens
Trenton Friday – St. Stephens
Luca Brooks – Upton
Jess Claycomb – Upton
CLASS 2A: (listed alphabetically by school)
Carson Bates – Big Horn
Quinn McCafferty – Big Horn
Colter Brunksi – Kemmerer
Justus Golding – Pine Bluffs
Michael Shain – Pine Bluffs (All-State in 2019)
Jess Wambeke – Rocky Mountain
Taylor Winland – Rocky Mountain (All-State in 2019)
Hayden Anderson – Southeast
Lane Gill – Sundance
Kye Taylor – Sundance
Nick Summers – Tongue River
War Lance Black Shawl – Wyoming Indian
Austin Hill – Wyoming Indian
Brandon Redman – Wyoming Indian
GIRLS:
CLASS 1A: (listed alphabetically by school)
Emmie Barnes – Cokeville (All-State in 2019)
Kylee Dayton – Cokeville
Kamille Nate – Cokeville (All-State in 2018 & 2019)
Emma Teichert – Cokeville (All-State in 2019)
Ighlee Thoren – Farson-Eden
Amy Campbell – H.E.M. (All-State in 2019)
Katrina Bauman – Hulett
Tinley Pierson – Kaycee (All-State in 2019)
Ashley Riley – Lingle-Ft. Laramie
Samantha Moon – Little Snake River (All-State in 2019)
Delaney Qualls – Rock River (All-State in 2019)
Whitney Bennett – Saratoga
Bryley Moore – Ten Sleep
Katlyn Louderback – Upton
CLASS 2A: (listed alphabetically by school)
Courtney Wallach – Big Horn
Payten Sorensen – Greybull
Courtney Rowley – Lusk
Kaylei Petz – Moorcroft
Hyleigh Fornstrom – Pine Bluffs
Maddie Fornstrom – Pine Bluffs
Jaden Shelit – Pine Bluffs
Caroline Schlattmann – Riverside
Teagan Townsend – Rocky Mountain (All-State in 2018 & 2019)
Cheyenne Thompson – Shoshoni (All-State in 2019)
Savannah Arneach – Wind River (All-State in 2019)
Angela Astorga – Wyoming Indian
Jaden Ferris – Wyoming Indian
Sandie Friday – Wyoming Indian
Source: Wyopreps.com