Lander Council to hear latest on COVID 19; Half-Cent Tax

Lander’s City council meets in regular session on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. Agenda items include a similar update on the Covid 19 virus that the commissioners heard the day before, plus discussion and action on two resolutions, one for the proposed half-cent tax for economic development and for several Level 1 and Level 2 studies. A First Reading ordinance includes determining and fixing the mill levy to support city operations and a change in land use regulations.
The full agenda is copied below:
CITY OF LANDER
AGENDA
March 10, 2020
6:00 p.m.
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Call to Order
- Public Hearing
- Approval of Agenda
- Oral Comments
- Personal Privilege – Mayor and Council
- Proclamation – Knights of Columbus
- Proclamation – American Legion Post 33 Centennial Day
- Communication
from the Floor – Citizen’s Comments
- Fremont County Public Health Tracy Foutz and Dr. Gee presentation on COVID 19
- Staff Discussion Items
- Consent
Agenda
- Regular Meeting Minutes – February 11, 2020
- Work Session Meeting Minutes – February 25, 2020
- Bills and Claims
- Resolutions
- ½ cent Economic Tax
- Level 1 & 2 studies resolution
- Ordinances
First Reading
- Ordinance 1235, An Ordinance Fixing and Determining the Mill Levy Necessary to be Levied to Raise Sufficient Money by General Tax to Meet the Current Expenses of the City of Lander for the Fiscal Year Commencing July 1, 2020
Third Reading
- Ordinance 1234, An Ordinance Amending Section 4-5-2 Powers and Jurisdiction, Repealing Section 4-5-3 Board of Adjustments – Variances, Amending Section 4-9-1 Subdivision and Land use regulations and 4-11-2 General Requirements – Division of Lots of the City of Lander Wyoming City Code Book
- New
Business
- Authorize the Mayor to sign new lease agreement with the Lander Senior Center for a period of two years with a two year renewal option.
- Appoint two members to the Urban Systems Committee
- Authorize the Mayor to sign Amendment 2 for the Grant Agreement with the Nature Conservancy to extend the term to December 31, 2020
- Authorize the Mayor to sign agreement with Collection center Inc for contract collection services
- Authorize the Mayor to sign Notice of Intent with FEMA
- Executive Session – If Needed
- Adjournment