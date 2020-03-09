Lander Council to hear latest on COVID 19; Half-Cent Tax

Lander’s City council meets in regular session on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. Agenda items include a similar update on the Covid 19 virus that the commissioners heard the day before, plus discussion and action on two resolutions, one for the proposed half-cent tax for economic development and for several Level 1 and Level 2 studies. A First Reading ordinance includes determining and fixing the mill levy to support city operations and a change in land use regulations.

The full agenda is copied below:

CITY OF LANDER

AGENDA

March 10, 2020

6:00 p.m.

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS

Pledge of Allegiance

Call to Order

Public Hearing

Approval of Agenda

Oral Comments

Personal Privilege – Mayor and Council

Proclamation – Knights of Columbus

Proclamation – American Legion Post 33 Centennial Day

Communication from the Floor – Citizen’s Comments Fremont County Public Health Tracy Foutz and Dr. Gee presentation on COVID 19

Staff Discussion Items

Consent Agenda Regular Meeting Minutes – February 11, 2020 Work Session Meeting Minutes – February 25, 2020 Bills and Claims



Resolutions ½ cent Economic Tax Level 1 & 2 studies resolution



Ordinances

First Reading

Ordinance 1235, An Ordinance Fixing and Determining the Mill Levy Necessary to be Levied to Raise Sufficient Money by General Tax to Meet the Current Expenses of the City of Lander for the Fiscal Year Commencing July 1, 2020

Third Reading

Ordinance 1234, An Ordinance Amending Section 4-5-2 Powers and Jurisdiction, Repealing Section 4-5-3 Board of Adjustments – Variances, Amending Section 4-9-1 Subdivision and Land use regulations and 4-11-2 General Requirements – Division of Lots of the City of Lander Wyoming City Code Book

New Business Authorize the Mayor to sign new lease agreement with the Lander Senior Center for a period of two years with a two year renewal option. Appoint two members to the Urban Systems Committee Authorize the Mayor to sign Amendment 2 for the Grant Agreement with the Nature Conservancy to extend the term to December 31, 2020 Authorize the Mayor to sign agreement with Collection center Inc for contract collection services Authorize the Mayor to sign Notice of Intent with FEMA

Executive Session – If Needed