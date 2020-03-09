Gordon Answers Questions on Huge Land Purchase

To provide additional information about the State of Wyoming’s potential land and mineral purchase from Occidental Petroleum, Governor Mark Gordon published a list of frequently asked questions about the purchase on his website, according to a news release from his offfice.

“I am committed to being as transparent as possible while the State does its due diligence to find out whether or not it should pursue purchasing these lands, while ensuring we do not compromise negotiations,” Gordon said.

Purple is surface lands, light blue is mineral ownership

Last month, the Governor and Legislative Leadership expressed their support for evaluating this significant land purchase that could bring new income to the state, while benefiting public access for hunting and outdoor recreation, wildlife and other economic interests. The State leadership is investigating the potential income streams and return on investment that would come from the purchase of the “checkerboard” of 1 million surface acres and 4 million mineral acres in southern Wyoming. In addition to grazing, hunting and outdoor recreation, the parcels include mineral development opportunities for coal, oil, gas, trona, and potentially some rare earth elements.

The FAQ page can be accessed here.