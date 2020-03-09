FWHS Students Earn Award for Social Awareness Film

A group of students at Fort Washakie High School created a short documentary to shed light on the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. The effort resulted in an achievement award at a Southern California Film Festival.

According to the Wyoming Association of Secondary School Principals, the students were given the opportunity to attend the LA Skins Fest film festival where they met celebrities and film-makers.

Students work on editing the documentary

During the awards gala, the kids were presented with the Achievement in Student Filmmaking Award! We are extremely proud of their efforts to raise awareness to a cause they hold dear to their hearts.

View their documentary here: http://qlnk.io/ql/5dd31b08e4b075ee93724f75

University of Wyoming Wyoming Department of Education Fort Washakie Charter High School