Dog Attack; Three citations and two arrests reported

Lander Police responded to 36 calls for service over the weekend, from Friday morning to Monday morning at 7 a.m. From the call blotter:

A School Zone sign and light pole on South 5th Street was struck by a hit-and-run driver and damaged.

A boy was attacked by a neighbor’s dog on Cascade Street, but by the wishes of the reporting party, the owner of the dog was only warned. The dog was up-to-date on its vaccinations. The boy was said to be okay.

Police assisted a handicapped individual replace the batteries in her smoke alarm on Cliff Street.

Arrests/Citations

Stephanie Jimenez, 34, Lander, Cited. Following Too Closely following a collision in the 300 block of Main Street.

Nathan Urena, 33, Lander, Cited. Dog at Large

Derek Shull, 38, Lander, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Michael Trofi, 24, Colorado, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol. A 19-year-old male passenger of Montana was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol in the same stop.

Patrick Lookingbill, 32, Lander, Arrested. Multiple Driving While Suspended, Wrong Way Driving, No Lights, No Insurance.

Dylan Anderson, 19, Lander,Cited. Possession of Marijuana.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.