Credit Card Fraud reported; Four Arrests

A female was issued a citation for having a dog at large in the 1200 block of West Main. The German Shepard allegedly charged a man walking to his truck.

A report is pending on a simple assault called in from Riverton Middle School.

A fraud was reported after a local resident discovered unauthorized charges of $55.93 on a credit card.

A driver reported hitting and possibly killing a dog in the 200 block of West Monroe.

Arrests:

Gwenn Duran, 48, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Shanelle Friday, 34, Arapahoe, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Chasten Moon, 29, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Valerie Means, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.