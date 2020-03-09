COVID 19 Prevention Measures outlined by County Health Officer

Fremont County’s Public Health Officer says the risk of contracting the COVID 19, or Corona virus is low in Wyoming, “but not zero.” In a presentation before the Lander Rotary Club, Dr. Brian Gee said Fremont County is close to an active travel community in Teton County, but he offered some prevention tips.

#1 – Masks do not offer protection from getting the virus, but they do prevent a person with the flu or respiratory issues from spreading germs.

#2 – Wash your hands, often. At least 20 seconds with soap and water. Regular soap is fine, clean your wrists and hands, clean them often. If soap is not available, use hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol.

#3 – Do NOT touch your face. If you do, Wash your hands.

Dr. Gee said precautions are especially in order for people over 50 years of age who have an underlying medical condition. He persons over 65 with an underlying medical issue are at the highest risk.

He also said that it appears 80 percent of the COVID 19 cases will be mild, with 20 percent severe, and again highest in the 65 and over with existing health issues.

“Your best source of information on this virus will come from the Centers for Disease Control, use their website for the most accurate and up to date information,” he said.

Gee said Fremont County Residents should be “meticulous” in their personal hygiene care, should assess whether attending a large gathering is worth it or not and should keep their home and work spaces clean as they can, especially their cellular phones, counter tops, door knobs and anyplace where people use their hands.

He said there is no vaccine available yet, and that there probably would not be one for 12 to 18 months at the earliest.

“If you have a fever or cough, call your provider first, do not go to the E.R. or your personal physician and quarantine yourself at home,” he said.

Gee said the virus would effect some people “severely and others not so much.” Prevention is the key, he said.

Dr. Gee will appear on the Wind River Radio Network’s “Let’s Talk Fremont” program, on KVOW 1450, at 8 a.m. this coming Wednesday to talk about the virus and what you can do to protect yourself.

