Commission to get COVID19 update Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners will be meeting tomorrow (Tuesday, March 10) at the courthouse to hear a regular update from Sheriff Ryan Lee. The board will also hear from Emergency Management Coordinator Cathy Metzler on the county’s sandbag policy in advance of any flooding this spring.

Public Health Nusing Supervisor, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Traci Foutz and County Health Oficer Dr. Brian Gee will give the commission a briefing on the corona virus outbreak. After a break, County coroner Mark Stratmoen will present his monthly update and discuss a forensic pathologist position.

The board will also hear from Transportation Superintendent Billy Meeks on two projects, the Willow Creek Road Shoulder Repair and the Moneta-Lysite road shoulder widening project.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the commissioners chambers at the county courthouse in Lander.