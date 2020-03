All Conference Basketball List for Classes 1A-2A

The Class 1A/2A All Conference Basketball lists have been announced. Twenty Fremont County players, both boys and girls, are on the lists. Three players were named as their conference Player of the Year and one coach received Coach of the Year honors. See the lists below:

Boys Class 1A Northwest All Conference

Jarom Davidson – Burlington

Max Claar – Dubois

Jaryd Wells – Dubois

Dace Bennett – Meeteetse

Dale McBride – Meeteetse

Darien Barraza – St. Stephens

Jordan Barraza – St. Stephens

Trenton Friday – St. Stephens

Ronnie Monroe – St. Stephens

Aidan Searfross – Ten Sleep

Player of the Year: Darien Barraza, St. Stephens

Boys Class 2A Southwest All Conference

Colter Brunski – Kemmerer

Jake Kampman – Kemmerer

Derick Wilcox – Kemmerer

Kade Fike – Shoshoni

Chaumbrey Romero – Wind River

Kage Vogel – Wind River

War Lance Black Shawl – Wyoming Indian

Vidale C’Bearing – Wyoming Indian

Austin Hill – Wyoming Indian

Brandon Redman – Wyoming Indian

Player of the Year: Brandon Redman, Wyoming Indian

Girls Class 1A Northwest All-Conference

Kelsi Nicholson – Burlington

Ahna Tempany – Burlington

Alora Tempany – Burlington

Amanda Cooley – Meeteetse

Abigale May – Meeteetse

Samantha May – Meeteetse

Orelia Lawson – St. Stephens

Lindsey Holiday – Ten Sleep

Bryley Moore – Ten Sleep

Elizabeth Lungren – Ten Sleep

Player of the Year: Bryley Moore, Ten Sleep

Coach of the Year: Sarah Novak, Ten Sleep

Girls Class 2A Southwest All-Conference

Madelyn Gregory – Kemmerer

Kinzee Painter – Kemmerer

Sky Lefforge – Shoshoni

Cheyenne Thompson – Shoshoni

Savannah Arneach – Wind River

Josie Oldman – Wind River

Angela Astorga – Wyoming Indian

Jaden Ferris – Wyoming Indian

Sandie Friday – Wyoming Indian

Denaira Hiwalker – Wyoming Indian

Player of the Year: Savannah Arneach, Wind River

Coach of the Year: Max Mills, Shoshoni