The stage is set: Lady Chiefs, Chiefs with chance to repeat

Kaycee Buckeroos 70, St. Stephens Eagles 69 – OT

The St. Stephens Boys basketball season came to a thrilling end yesterday in Casper thanks to a half-court buzzer beater to send the game into overtime after Kaycee outscored the Eagles 23 – 9 in the fourth quarter. In the Overtime, the Buckaroos were one point better than the Eagles. Trenton Friday led St.Stephens with 13 points.

Game Details @ Natrona County HS

3/6 @ 1:30p Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT1 Final St. Stephens 17 16 16 9 11 69 Kaycee 8 13 14 23 12 70

Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 51, Moorcroft Wolves 24

The Lady Chiefs broke open a close game in the second half limiting Moorcroft to just eight points in the final two quarters while running away with the game to qualify the defending state champions for a chance to defend their title. The Lady Chiefs were led by Sandie Friday and Jaden Ferris who each had 10 points while Angela Astorga ended the game with 9 points. The Lady Chiefs will play Pine Bluffs at the Events Center at about 5 p.m. for the Class 2A Girls Championship.

Game Details @ Casper Events Center

3/6 @ 6p Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Wyoming Indian 9 8 13 21 51 Moorcroft 3 13 3 5 24

Wyoming Indian Chiefs 63, Big Horn Rams 61

A five-point first quarter lead sustained the defending state 2A boys champions in a close win over Big Horn Friday night. Led by Austin Hill who scored 20 points, the Chiefs also benefited from double-figure scoring by War Lance Black Shawl and Brandon Redman’s 15 points apiece. The Chiefs will face the Sundance Bulldogs in tonight’s championship game.

Game Details @ Casper Events Center