Breaking News

The stage is set: Lady Chiefs, Chiefs with chance to repeat

News Director
Article Updated: March 7, 2020
Comments Off on The stage is set: Lady Chiefs, Chiefs with chance to repeat
The Casper Events Center will be rocking tonight with the Lady Chiefs and Chiefs from Wyoming Indian High School in their respective state championship games. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Kaycee Buckeroos 70, St. Stephens Eagles 69 – OT

The St. Stephens Boys basketball season came to a thrilling end yesterday in Casper thanks to a half-court buzzer beater to send the game into overtime after Kaycee outscored the Eagles 23 – 9 in the fourth quarter. In the Overtime, the Buckaroos were one point better than the Eagles. Trenton Friday led St.Stephens with 13 points.

Game Details @ Natrona County HS

3/6 @ 1:30p Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT1 Final
St. Stephens 17 16 16 9 11 69
Kaycee 8 13 14 23 12 70

Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 51, Moorcroft Wolves 24

The Lady Chiefs broke open a close game in the second half limiting Moorcroft to just eight points in the final two quarters while running away with the game to qualify the defending state champions for a chance to defend their title.  The Lady Chiefs were led by Sandie Friday and Jaden Ferris who each had 10 points while Angela Astorga ended the game with 9 points. The Lady Chiefs will play Pine Bluffs at the Events Center at about 5 p.m. for the Class 2A Girls Championship.

Game Details @ Casper Events Center

3/6 @ 6p Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final
Wyoming Indian 9 8 13 21 51
Moorcroft 3 13 3 5 24

Wyoming Indian Chiefs 63, Big Horn Rams 61

A five-point first quarter lead sustained the defending state 2A boys champions in a close win over Big Horn Friday night. Led by Austin Hill who scored 20 points, the Chiefs also benefited from double-figure scoring by War Lance Black Shawl and Brandon Redman’s 15 points apiece. The Chiefs will face the Sundance Bulldogs in tonight’s championship game.

Game Details @ Casper Events Center

3/6 @ 9p Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final
Big Horn 13 16 17 15 61
Wyoming Indian 18 17 16 12 63

Post navigation

Posted in: