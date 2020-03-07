The stage is set: Lady Chiefs, Chiefs with chance to repeat

Kaycee Buckeroos 70, St. Stephens Eagles 69 – OT
The St. Stephens Boys basketball season came to a thrilling end yesterday in Casper thanks to a half-court buzzer beater to send the game into overtime after Kaycee outscored the Eagles 23 – 9 in the fourth quarter. In the Overtime, the Buckaroos were one point better than the Eagles. Trenton Friday led St.Stephens with 13 points.
Game Details @ Natrona County HS
|3/6 @ 1:30p
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|OT1
|Final
|St. Stephens
|17
|16
|16
|9
|11
|69
|Kaycee
|8
|13
|14
|23
|12
|70
Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 51, Moorcroft Wolves 24
The Lady Chiefs broke open a close game in the second half limiting Moorcroft to just eight points in the final two quarters while running away with the game to qualify the defending state champions for a chance to defend their title. The Lady Chiefs were led by Sandie Friday and Jaden Ferris who each had 10 points while Angela Astorga ended the game with 9 points. The Lady Chiefs will play Pine Bluffs at the Events Center at about 5 p.m. for the Class 2A Girls Championship.
Game Details @ Casper Events Center
|3/6 @ 6p
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Final
|Wyoming Indian
|9
|8
|13
|21
|51
|Moorcroft
|3
|13
|3
|5
|24
Wyoming Indian Chiefs 63, Big Horn Rams 61
A five-point first quarter lead sustained the defending state 2A boys champions in a close win over Big Horn Friday night. Led by Austin Hill who scored 20 points, the Chiefs also benefited from double-figure scoring by War Lance Black Shawl and Brandon Redman’s 15 points apiece. The Chiefs will face the Sundance Bulldogs in tonight’s championship game.
Game Details @ Casper Events Center
|3/6 @ 9p
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Final
|Big Horn
|13
|16
|17
|15
|61
|Wyoming Indian
|18
|17
|16
|12
|63