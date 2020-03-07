Regionals: Lander Valley in 3A Title game; Lady Cats, Lady Tigers and Lady Wolverines still Alive

Class 3A West Regional – Lyman

Girls Consolation Friday- Lander Valley 47, Powell 18

Winners bracket: Lyman 43, Worland 37

Today: LVHS Lady Tigers vs. Worland at 9:30. Winner goes to Third place game and qualifies for state.

Boys Semi-Finals – Lander Valley 71, Big Piney 58; Worland 66, Lovell 44

Today: LVHS Tigers vs Worland for Regional Championship at 7 p.m.

Class 3A East Regional – Newcastle

Girls Consolation Friday- Thermopolis 35, Burns 25. Lady Cats to play at 8:30 against Newcastler to qualify for state and Third Place game. Hear the game on KDNO 101.7 with Donnie Bjorus

Boys Consolation Friday – Burns 55, Thermopolis 39. The Bobcats season ended with the loss.

Class 4A West Regional – Evanston

Girls Consolation Friday – Riverton 47, Jackson Hole 40

Today: Riverton Lady Wolverines vs Green River . Winner qualifies for state and third place game. Game at 10 a.m. on KTAK, 93.9 with Erick Pauley.

Boys Consolation Friday – Green River 55, Riverton 53, Wolverines season ended on controversial Technical Foul call with 13 seconds left on a collision between two players. Riverton Foul, no doubt. Technical? Questionable.