Back to Back: Chiefs, Lady Chiefs repeat state titles

It was a momentous night at the Casper Events Center Saturday as the Wyoming Indian Boys and Girls basketball teams repeated as state champions. The Lady Chiefs defeated Pine Bluffs 52-46 for Coach Aleta Moss’s fourth state title and the Chiefs needed an extra period to defeat Sundance 54-49 in overtime to give Coach Craig Ferris his sixth state title. The Chiefs outscored the Bulldogs 10-5 in overtime to clinch the victory.

Derik Soundsingsides had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, Austin Hill added 16 points.