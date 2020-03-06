Woman’s Death Accidental, Coroner and FBI Report

The death of a Wind River Reservation woman whose body was found on January 21st has been ruled an accidental death, according to a joint news release from the FBI and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office. An examination of the scene did not reveal apparent evidence of a violent or a traumatic incident.

On January 16, 2020, the FBI became involved in assisting Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) in their ongoing search for a missing adult female, Jade Wagon. Multiple agents from the FBI Lander office as well as the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) participated in the search efforts which included locations both on the Wind River Indian Reservation and in surrounding communities. On January 21, 2020, the remains of an unknown female were located by BIA officers on the Wind River Indian Reservation. FBI Lander, WY DCI, and Fremont County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. An examination of the scene did not reveal apparent evidence of a violent or traumatic incident. On January 24, 2020, the unknown female was positively identified as Jade Wagon.

An autopsy was conducted on January 27, 2020 at the Forensic Sciences Center in Ft. Collins, Colorado. The examination revealed no evidence of significant traumatic injuries, and the cause of death was hypothermia due to environmental exposure and acute methamphetamine intoxication.

The methamphetamine levels in Ms. Wagon’s body are known to produce confusion and irrational behavior. Based on the investigation of multiple agencies and autopsy results, the Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of death as accidental.

The FBI and all participating agencies wish to express their deepest condolences to the Wagon family.