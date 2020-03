State, Regional Basketball Tournament Scoreboard

Here are the latest scores from the regional and state boys and girls basketball tournaments around the state:

Class 4A West Regional at Evanston

Girls: Star Valley 43, Riverton 32

Girls: Kelly Walsh 48, Jackson 30

Boys: Star Valley 58, Riverton 23

Clas 4A East Regional at Gillette

Girls: Cheyenne East 68, Sheridan 37

Girls: Natrona County 49, Cheyenne South 21

Class 3A West Regionals at Lyman

Boys: Big Piney 61, Powell 52

Girls: Mountain View 46, Powell 30

Class 3A East Regional at Newcastle

Newcastle girls 53, Wheatland 50

Class 1A State Tournament at Casper

Girls: Rock River 52 Little Snake River 48

Girls: Kaycee 39, Farson-Eden 32

Class 2A State Tournament at Casper

Lusk Girls 33 Rocky Mountain 29

Girls: Pine Bluffs 57, Kemmerer 30