LFC Selling Raffle Tickets to Benefit Eagles Hope

Picture from the Eagles Hope Transitions Facebook Page

This year’s class for Leadership Fremont County is looking to raise funds for Eagles Hope Transitions. For those who aren’t familiar with the mission of Eagles Hope, it is a Wyoming nonprofit based in Riverton that provides Fremont County citizens a way to rebuild their lives. Whether that includes transitioning back into work and family life, or gaining skills and guidance to become a successful member of society. This facility isn’t just home to the adults that need help, but also their children. Recently, Eagles Hope acquired another building, previously known as the Good Samaritan Center. To prepare this new space and to continue their mission, the LFC members are asking for your help to raise funds.



You can help Eagles Hope while having a chance to win thousands of dollars! Participate by purchasing a 50/50 Raffle ticket from any Leadership Fremont County Class Member. 50/50 means you win half of the money raised, and the other half goes to aiding Eagles Hope! Recognize these faces? You can purchase a raffle ticket from any of these members for just $20. Half of the money raised will go to help Eagles Hope Transitions continue their mission, and half will make its home in your pocket.

If you haven’t had the chance to meet any of the current members of LFC, email LFC4EaglesHope@gmail.com to get connected with a community leader.