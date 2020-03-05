Drug offense; Shoplifting; Six Arrests

Riverton Police responded to 33 calls for service on Wednesday. From the call log:

The school resource office at Riverton High School reported a drug use incident there on Wednesday. A report is pending.

An individual reportedly took a pair of shoes from Payless Shoes and walked across the parking lot to Smiths. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Cory SunRhodes, 33, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Use of a Toxic Substance

Leslie Pietron, 66, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Francis Behan, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Reckless Endangering, Minor under the Influence of Alcohol, Fremont County warrant.

Chauncey Friday, 53, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dustin Friday, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Criminal Trespass

Vanessa Seminole, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.