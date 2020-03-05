Cheryl Jayne Hodge, 67, died in her home at Atlantic City on March 2, 2020. A Memorial Celebration will be held in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming 82520 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The family will begin receiving friends at 10am with the Memorial Celebration beginning at 11:00am.. All are welcome to come and celebrate her life.

Cheryl was born and raised in Colorado Springs, Co. After graduating Colorado Springs’s Palmer High School in 1971, she married the love of her life and best friend, Rickey Hodge. They shared identical twin girls (Rickie and Roberta). While raising their children and married to Rick for 48 years, Cheryl served her communities with grace. As a Rock Island, IL VFW auxiliary member, she was able to support her daughter (Roberta) and husband as veterans along with many other service members in the community. Cheryl lived in Moline, IL for 34 years, worked out of her Moline home as a daycare provider for 13 years, graduated from Black Hawk College and then worked within Early Childhood Education as an Administrative Assistant with Iowa East Central T.R.A.I.N. Davenport IA Head Start.

Upon Cheryl’s retirement, Cheryl and Rick moved to Atlantic City, Wyoming to join her beloved sister Beverly (Ben) Devries.

Keeping her deep Christian Faith, Saint Andrews Episcopal Church became her new place of worship. Cheryl also served in Lander/Atlantic City Community areas as a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) and initiated “fantastic” community connection activities. Cheryl enjoyed travel during all seasons in order to see the beauty in everything and everyone she meets. Long walks continued to be a part of her daily routine in the mountain each day; along with gardening, fishing, and many other outdoor activities as seasons changed. Cheryl is remembered for her many years of working with children and serving her community. Her marvelous love for her husband, twins, family and friends apparently shined in her daily living; including her ability to adapt and enjoy diversity within many cultural experiences here in the US. While maintaining strong leadership, ethical and moral values, she remained having an equal ability to stay “humble and kind”.

Cheryl Hodge is preceded by Kenneth Byrd (Father), Robert Shadduck, (Step Father), Elleen Shadduck (mother), Nova Porter (sister), Clinton Byrd (brother) and Beverly DeVries (sister).

Cheryl is survived by her best friend and husband of 48 years, Rick Hodge; Twin Daughters Rickie (Christopher) George, Roberta (Joy) Hodge; Grandchildren, Leah (Jon), Nathan (Karissa), Joe; Great Grandchild Adeline; 9 Step grandchildren and 9 step great grandchildren.

Memorial Contributions may be mailed directly to 59 N Granier Ave, Atlantic City, WY 82520.

