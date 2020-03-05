Bullying reported at LMS; Speeding Ambulance

Lander Police responded to 14 calls for service on Wednesday. From the call blotter:
A report was received from the Lander Middle School that a group of girls were “bullying the crap” out of another female student.
A domestic abuse complaint was received from an address on Wood Street.
A caller complained that an ambulance was going too fast with its lights and sirens on approaching an intersection. The complaint was relayed to the AMR Ambulance Supervisor.
Arrests/Citations
Patrick Lookingbill, 32,Lander, Cited. Driving Under Suspension, Unsafe Banking after a collision on Wood Street.
