Warm weather brings the students out

News Director
Article Updated: March 4, 2020
Students from Wyoming Catholic College enjoyed the sunshine in downtown Lander Wednesday afternoon. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

With the temperature hitting 50°F on Wednesday afternoon in Lander, students from Wyoming Catholic College came outside on the sunny side of the street to catch some rays and work on assignments.

