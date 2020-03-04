Vehicle crashes; Mailbox damaged; Signs shot up

The dispatch center at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 49 calls for service on Tuesday, including 13 calls for a ambulance and five requests for a fire department. Eight persons were booked into the detention center, which has a population it is responsible for of 186 inmates.

From the call blotter:

A Sheriff’s Office Canine Deputy made a drug search at the Wind River Schools in Pavillion. No drugs were found.

A resident on Sunshine Drive in Lander reported their mailbox was apparently struck by a snow plow.

A vehicle licensed in North Carolina rolled over near Jeffrey City with one woman sustaining leg injuries. Multiple fire departments were called for extrication of the victim. State Troopers are investigating.

A fuel tanker and pup overturned near the Diversion Dam Intersection on Tuesday morning. Multiple fire departments and the HazMat team from Riverton were summoned to the scene. The drive sustained a head injury and was treated and released from the Riverton hospital. The road was reopened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Midvale Irrigation District reported a number of their signs at Diversion Dam had been “shot up.” The incident is under investigation.