Spring Runoff Potential is low, at this time

The Initial Wyoming Wyoming Spring Runoff Flood Potential—February 28, 2020, has been released by the National Weather Service hydrological Division.

Quick Synopsis:

· Late February snowpack and/or Snow Water Equivalents (SWEs) were above average (105 to 115% of median) across almost all major basins in Wyoming. The highest SWEs were over the Big Horn Mountains and the Sierra Madre Mountains (southern Wyoming).

· Above average snow depths across western Wyoming.

· Above average soil moisture percentages across basins in northeastern Wyoming and potions of the Wind River Basin; below average soil moisture percentages across southern Wyoming.

· Widespread pine bark beetle damage (2010-2018) across the Upper North Platte, Little Snake, Laramie, and Wind River Basins.

· No significant precipitation trends during the spring runoff season (May – July). Above average temperatures are expected across central to western Wyoming during the runoff season.

Highlights:

…Low to Moderatepotential for snowmelt runoff flooding is forecasted along the portions of the Laramie and the Salt River Basins (far western Wyoming)…

…All other headwater basins across Wyoming can expect a generally Low Spripotential for flooding due to springtime snowmelt runoff…