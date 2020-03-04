Mitigation resumes at Fuel Spill site in Lander

Construction crews have returned to the site of a fuel spill at the Maverik Country Store in Lander. Lander Mayor Monte Richardson said the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and Maverik are continuing with mitigation at the site from last year’s fuel spill.

A malfunctioning valve allowed fuel to overfill underground tanks and the fuel migrated into the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River last April. The station’s backup systems failed. Passersby noticed an oil sheen on the River and called in the alarm. Absorbent booms were placed into the river and later a concrete barrier was built between the station and the river to stop the flow of fuel.

The valve and safety systems at the gas station were replaced to avoid a repeat of the accident.

The work underway now, according to Richardson, is to remove some of the contaminated dirt at the site.