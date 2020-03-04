Breaking News

Let’s Talk Fremont Part Two 03/04/20

Rusty W
Article Updated: March 4, 2020
It was Wet Nose Wednesday on Let’s Talk and Gina Gladden and Pamela Canham from PAWS Animal League brought in “Goose” a four=year old trained mixed breed medium size dog who is up for adoption.


Gina Gladden and Pamela Canham from PAWS Animal League brought in “Goose”

