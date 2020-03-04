Gordon pleased with new UW President Selection

Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement on the hiring of Edward Seidel as the new president of the University of Wyoming.

“I want to welcome Ed Seidel as the new University of Wyoming president and I would also like to compliment the trustees and the search committee on a thorough and thoughtful process. There were several good candidates and Ed rose to the top.

Ed has demonstrated visionary leadership and brings a strong focus on economic development. His exceptional technical and scientific background will benefit the research efforts of a land grant university.

I am excited. It is not often that a new governor gets the opportunity to work with a new university president at such a critical time in a state’s history.

Mr. Seidel is currently the vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois. He will begin his new position at UW in July.