Firearm missing; Smith’s Flooded; Theft of Generator

Riverton Police responded to 23 calls for service on Tuesday. Items of note from the call blotter include:

A generator was reported stolen from the 500 block of East Sunset on Tuesday. A report is pending.

The owner of a Savage 30.06 rifle reported that he had taken the firearm to UPS to ship it back to the manufacturer for warranty work, but it never arrived there. A police report is pending follow-up with the shipping company.

The Smith’s Food and Drug Store at 1200 West Main reported “water everywhere” at 3:20 p.m. and requested assistance. A water pipe ruptured. While the water was being removed and the store cleaned, the store was closed for some seven hours.

Someone chucked an object through a front window at the former Big O Tire store in the 300 block of South Federal.

Arrests:

Tana Nohorse, 32, Arapahoe, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Synthetic Substance.

Steven Willow, 45, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County warrant.

Lucas Sanchez, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Municipal warrant

Cory Wempen, 46, Riverton,Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Christina Underwood, 20, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Adrienne Dewey, no age or home town listed, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Toshina Oldman, 28, Hudson, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Interference.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.