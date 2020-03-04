County Liquor License Renewals Okayed Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners on Tuesday approved renewal of annual retail liquor licenses for the year April 15, 2020 through April 14, 2021.

Licenses renewed include:

The 3 Spear Ranch, Atlantic City Mercantile, B&K Shoreline Stop, Boysen Marina and Campground, Brooks Lake Lodge, Crooked Creek Guest Ranch, Kinnear Store, Lava Mountain Lodge, Lazy L&B Ranch, Line Shack, Lou’s Midvale Store, Miner’s Grubstake, PMS Fireworks & More, Rezeride Roadhouse, Split Rock Bar & Cafe and Triangle C Ranch.

In addition to the renewals, 24-hour Malt Beverage licenses were approved for the 1838 Rendezvous Site in Riverton for July 1st through 5th and for Lovey’s Kitchen in Hudson for March 17th.