County Liquor License Renewals Okayed Tuesday

Article Updated: March 4, 2020
The Fremont County Commissioners on Tuesday approved renewal of annual retail liquor licenses for the year April 15, 2020 through April 14, 2021.

Licenses renewed include:

The 3 Spear Ranch, Atlantic City Mercantile, B&K Shoreline Stop, Boysen Marina and Campground, Brooks Lake Lodge, Crooked Creek Guest Ranch, Kinnear Store, Lava Mountain Lodge, Lazy L&B Ranch, Line Shack, Lou’s Midvale Store, Miner’s Grubstake, PMS Fireworks & More, Rezeride Roadhouse, Split Rock Bar & Cafe and Triangle C Ranch.

In addition to the renewals, 24-hour Malt Beverage licenses were approved for the 1838 Rendezvous Site in Riverton for July 1st through 5th and for Lovey’s Kitchen in Hudson for March 17th.

