Cheney seeks hardship relief for small refineries

Wyoming Congresswoman and House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined 15 of her House colleagues in sending a letter to President Trump calling on his administration to protect small refinery exemptions (SREs) that support thousands of American jobs contributing to U.S. energy independence.

In January, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals invalidated hardship relief for three small refineries under a narrow interpretation of the Clean Air Act. If this ruling is not overturned it will effectively end small refinery hardship relief, which would cause extraordinary harm to small refineries. The letter asks the President to direct the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to appeal the Tenth Circuit’s decision and maintain the longstanding position that small refineries can petition for hardship relief at any time. The full letter can be seen here