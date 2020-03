The Wyoming Department of Transportation will reopen Highway 26 between Kinnear and the Highway 287 intersection west of Diversion Dam later tonight. Earlier today around 11 a.m. the tanker and pup, filled with 11,000 gallons of fuel that was headed for the Crowheart Store, overturned with fuel spilling into Winchester Draw.

A second tanker truck was called to the scene to unload the remaining fuel and the highway was closed for that operation as well as clean-up of the spilled fuel